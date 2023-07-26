Award-winning Chardonnay from O’Rourke Family Estate Winery in Lake Country. (Brittany Webster/Calendar)

Gala for Lake Country Health to be held at one of B.C.’s newest wineries

The fundraiser will be at O’Rourke Family Estate Winery on Sept. 23

The second annual Shine a Light Gala is aiming to raise $125,000 to support programs and services at Lake Country Health.

“This event offers a unique opportunity for guests to experience one of B.C.’s most talked about venues, but more importantly to learn about the invaluable and exciting work we are doing to increase essential health care services in Lake Country,” said Lake Country health board director Maeann Effa.

The funds raised will also support the development of a Community Health Centre for Lake Country.

“The Health Centre will integrate primary care services alongside community programs and social services all in one facility,” said Effa.

With the purchase of a ticket comes a cocktail and appetizers, a three-course dinner, and award-winning wines from O’Rourke.

The evening also includes guest speakers, a silent auction, and live music.

The gala is scheduled for Sept. 23 with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

