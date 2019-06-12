The Town of Oliver skatepark, built in 2000, is showing signs of age. (Submitted photo)

Funding sought for Oliver skatepark project

Community one of six finalists in BCAA Play Here contest

The town of Oliver is one of six finalists for a $100,000 prize for a community project.

Oliver’s Small Wheels Playground project, to rejuvenate the community’s skatepark, is one of six finalists in BCAA’s Play Here contest.

More than 200 communities applied to the program this year, each hoping for a share of the $330,000 prize pool.

The three community projects which receive the most online public votes between now and midnight on June 23 will each receive $100,000 for the projects, while the runners-up will receive smaller amounts.

The fourth-place runner-up will receive $30,000; the fifth-place finisher will receive $20,000 and the sixth-place finisher will receive $10,000.

To vote, visit www.bcaaplayhere.com.

Voters must be 19 or older.

Each voter may vote once a day on Facebook, Google, Twitter and email, allowing up to four votes per person per day.

The Oliver skatepark was built in 2000, in memory of Joel Waines, a skateboarder who died in an accident.

While the park has had community support, the facility has had design flaws and is now showing signs of age and wear.

“This is the only real spot that kids can stay, but there aren’t that many good things to do here,” said James Typusiak, a 16-year-old skateboarder.

Since 2014, Oliver Parks and Recreation has been working to make an improved skatepark a reality.

The cost of the park is estimated at $260,000. It will include street-style features for users of all ages and skill levels and will accommodate scooters and bikes as well as skateboards.

