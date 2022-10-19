Black Press File Photo

Fun furry facts with friends during Kelowna’s Animal Amigo Trivia

The BC SPCA is hosting a trivia night on Oct. 26

If testing your brain and loving animals is how you enjoy spending your time, next week the BC SPCA has an event just for you.

Animal Amigo Trivia will take place at Mid-Town Station in Kelowna starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The event brings together friends and animal loves for four fun rounds of trivia featuring Tremendous Trivia. Each player gets a welcome drink and a plant-based share plate.

There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 draw and prizes for the top team and best team spirit.

Proceeds support the BC SPCA Kelowna and help vulnerable animals in the community. Contact Karin Massar for any questions at kmassar@spca.bc.ca or 250-859-2472.

Click here for tickets.

READ MORE: Bake the World a Better Place raises big bucks for Central Okanagan Food Bank

