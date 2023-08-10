Fun, fancy, and hopefully no fores at upcoming Kelowna charity golf tournament

Get your fancy pants and golf swing ready for a good cause in Kelowna.

The annual Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo’s Fancy Pants Golf Tournament is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club.

“The key word for the Fancy Pants is fun!” said tournament organizer Klaus Naumann. “That’s the attitude we had when we started this tournament in 2019 and the attitude that kept us going throughout COVID. You can go out any day you want and try to have a competitive round of golf. Only at the Fancy Pants Tournament can you experience a golf course full of outrageous outfits, events and games at every hole, and everyone there to support a great cause.”

Every year, all funds raised from the event go towards Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna (CAC) to help provide care from children who have been abused or neglect. Over the years, more than $75,000 have been raised.

“The CAC is an amazing organization, and our club is passionate about raising money and awareness in support of their work,” said Naumann. “What they do at the CAC is as tough as you could imagine, and for them to provide help to all the kids who need it, our whole community must rally around them in support.”

People can sign up for the tournament by themselves, as a duo, or as a foursome but there is limited spaces left. Tickets are $175 per person.

Participants also have a chance to win $10,000 if they get a hole in one.

The shotgun start is set for 12 p.m.

