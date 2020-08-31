Fuel Good Day supports Okanagan charities

Put gas in your vehicle at any of three North Okanagan-Shuswap Armstrrong Regional Co-op gas bars on Fuel Good Day, and you’ll be helping local charities and non-profits. (Photo submitted)

You’ll fuel good about helping local organizations by putting fuel into your vehicle.

Fill up your tank on Fuel Good Day, Tuesday, Sept. 15, and the Armstrong Regional Co-op will make a donation to local organizations in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

As part of Fuel Good Day, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at all Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm will be donated to local non-profits and charities.

This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Each gas bar location will be supporting a different local non-profit or charity;

• The Armstrong Gas Bar will support the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society;

• The Salmon Arm Gas Bar will support the Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Centre;

• The Vernon Gas Bar will support the Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation.

“Once again, Fuel Good Day is providing the opportunity for us to work together with our members and customers for the benefit of our community,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager with the Armstrong Regional Co-op. “This is a great fundraiser that shows how small actions can have big impacts.”

Throughout Fuel Good Day, each of the selected non-profits and charities will be on-site to hand out information packages and answer questions about their organization. There will also be member draws, giveaways, and visits from the Armstrong Co-op’s mascot, Cooper.

Since 2017, Co-op locations across Western Canada have donated nearly $1.9 million to local registered charities and non-profit organizations as part of Fuel Good Day.

