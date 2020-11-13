(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)

Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

Amy Riemersma’s cell phone has been dinging steadily with notifications since she started the Shuswap Upcycle page on Facebook.

The notifications are from individuals seeking to join the group and get “upcycling.” This term relates to being able to find new uses for used items, thus keeping them out of the landfill. As Riemersma explained, there are other benefits to a community upcycle group, which is why she wanted to get one going in the Shuswap.

“There were lots of buy and sells, but sometimes people just want to give things away, and sometimes people just don’t have the money or the resources to buy, so it’s a great place for them,” said Riemersma.

Having recently moved to Blind Bay, the mother of five was surprised to find the area was without an upcycle group, explaining they can be a convenient way to get rid of things you no longer need in a hurry. Obviously, they are also a place to find things you might be in search of.

“I found my son’s bike on there, because I was in search of a bike for a 12 year old boy and someone happened to have one they didn’t use, so I got a new bike, new to us,” said Riemersma, adding upcycle groups are also a way to find new homes for items that thrift stores might not accept, such as mattresses.

“When I was moving my parents stuff… I didn’t have a truck or the means to go to the dump, and it’s a shame when you have a perfectly good mattress but just have no need for it,” said Riemersma. “So we posted it to upcycle and one lady came and took all six of our mattresses because she runs a dog kennel.

“Things like that you might think nobody wants it, it’s garbage. Put it on upcycle for a day or two and most likely someone is going to grab it. It saves stuff going into the landfill, it saves someone who has been looking for this item from having to purchase it.”

Rules for the Shuswap Upcycle are fairly straight forward: no selling, trading or bartering, and it is the upcycler to decide who gets the item. Once an item is picked up, the post is removed.

Though it lacks the upcycle name, EVERYTHING for Free in Salmon Arm And area, is a similar Facebook group with more than 4,000 members.

Read more: New Salmon Arm location for recycling of light bulbs

Read more: Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

contact

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coldstream doesn’t let COVID cancel Remembrance
Next story
Community Champion: Gary Bonneau gives hand up to community living with addiction

Just Posted

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna man dies following Highway 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey games resume

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

COVID-19 won’t keep Santa Claus away from the Village Green Shopping Centre this year. The Vernon mall has created a contactless way for children to meet St. Nick, beginning Nov. 28, 2020. (Village Green photo)
Santa Claus coming to Vernon mall for COVID-friendly visits

Village Green Shopping Centre to offer a contactless Santa experience starting Nov. 28

Conditions on Westside Road, Friday morning (Nov. 13).
Vehicle over embankment on Westside Road

The incident happened near Fintry about 10:30 a.m. Friday

Police at home on Rutland Road South. Image: Facebook, Jennifer Wood.
UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Rutland

A man may have been arrested at a home on Rutland Road South

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna man dies following Hwy 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

A police presence was seen at the TD Bank at Plaza 33. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

A 43-year-old Kelowna man, armed, allegedly robbed a financial institution in Rutland this morning

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

Up to 20 cm expected

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton man Rylan Hernberg will spend all of World Kindness Day, Nov. 9, 2020 performing acts of kindness such as giving flowers, coffee, a smile and much more just to brighten the day of strangers. (Contributed)
Penticton man goes all out to celebrate World Kindness Day

Nov. 13 is World Kindness Day

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read