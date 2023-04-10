Free Indigenous seminar on fire burning happening at Vernon museum

The panel, featuring Indigenous fire experts, will take place on Earth Day

The free public panel and discussion will take place at the Museum and Archives of Vernon on Saturday, April 22. (Contributed).

An opportunity to learn about traditional Indigenous fire management is coming to The Museum and Archives of Vernon on Saturday, April 22.

Forests and Wildfire in a Changing Climate: Rekindling Indigenous Stewardship, is the name of the free public panel and discussion that will take place at the museum from 2-4 p.m.

The panelists include Joe Gilchrist of the Interior Salish Firekeepers’ Society, Tiffany Wilson of Rider Ventures and Mike Anderson of the Skeetchestn Natural Resources Corporation.

Gilchrist is a prominent Salish fire keeper who is on a mission to reignite the regenerative burning practices that his ancestors had used as commonplace within villages.

“In the (B.C.) Interior, it’s a fire-inclusive landscape,” Gilchrist explained in an article to the National Observer. “It needs fire … and if fire isn’t put there, you start seeing the catastrophic fires like you’re seeing now.”

To learn more about the Indigenous fire burning practices from Gilchrist, Wilson and Anderson, you can reserve your spot on eventbrite.com

