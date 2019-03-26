Free health assessment for Okanagan seniors

Personal health and well-being insight is being offered for free to adults over the age of 50 later this week.

A one-on-one assessment by health coaches from the YMCA at the H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre will evaluate factors such as blood pressure, cardiovascular endurance, agility, strength, balance and more.

“Many people don’t know where to start on the journey to improving health,” says Alyssa Jackson, YMCA health promotions supervisor. “It’s important to know where you are now, so that you can set goals based on your strengths and weaknesses.”

“Our Health Coaches can guide you in what areas to focus on, and how our YMCA programs and services can help. The goal is to keep seniors active and independent, doing the things they love for longer.”

Les and Donna Mash were looking to take steps towards becoming more active, and decided to try the YMCA’s health assessment.

“The assessment showed us a lot of areas where we were lacking and what we needed to work on,” Donna states. “We realized that our balance had pretty much disappeared.”

By becoming YMCA members, the Mashs were able to integrate physical activity into their lifestyle after getting their complete assessments done.

More information can be found at ymcaokanagan.ca/SeniorsHealth.

