Four generations of North Okanagan family

Dean Toporchak, one, centre, meets great-grandfather John Toporchak of Spallumcheen (far right) for the first time. The four-generation picture also includes Dean’s grandfather, David, left, and father Kyle (standing, centre). The family gathered in Drake, Sask. for the momentous occasion at the end of September. (Contributed)

Four generations of a North Okanagan family recently got together two provinces over.

And that included a first-ever meeting.

John Toporchak, 84, is a well-known Spallumcheen farmer, born in Vernon and raised in the city and the township. He and his wife ventured to Saskatchewan in late September. The Toporchaks son, David, 56, born and raised in Vernon, now calls the hamlet of Grandora, Sask. home. Grandora is 24 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

A Saskatchewan road trip was in order for Toporchak and his son to visit David’s son, Kyle, 30, in Drake, Sask., population of approximately 210. Kyle is John’s grandson and father to the newest member of the Toporchak clan and Drake’s 211th person: Dean, who is one. He is Kyle’s son, David’s grandson, and John’s great-grandson.

The gathering in Drake, 125 kilometres east of Saskatoon, was the first meeting between great-grandfather and great-grandson.

READ MORE: GoFundMe launched for man injured in Coldstream rollover



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Families