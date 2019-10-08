Foundation sticks with familiar face at North Okanagan hospital

A now familiar face is leading the way in supporting improved health care services in the North Okanagan. The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation board is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate McBrearty as executive director of the Foundation, effectively immediately.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we are thrilled to officially welcome Kate to the position of executive director. She has been outstanding in fulfilling the interim ED role and we consider ourselves to be very fortunate to have an individual of her calibre lead our organization in the next phase of our continued evolution,” said Kevin Arbuckle, board president.

As a senior strategist, McBrearty brings extensive experience in change management and overseeing the development of capital campaigns. Her 25-year career has spanned both the corporate and non-profit sectors, providing consulting services in the areas of interim executive leadership, organizational reviews, process improvements, marketing and communications, and fund development. Most recently she was contracted to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation in Kamloops as their capital campaign strategic counsel, helping them to prepare them for a $25 million capital campaign. McBrearty chose to make Vernon her home five years ago and truly loves living in the Okanagan.

“It’s an honour to accept this position at the Foundation,” she said. “I’m very passionate about making a difference and have always had a strong interest in healthcare. This opportunity is very exciting for me as our mandate is not only to support our hospital, but also the long-term care facilities and community programs throughout our region. We have a strong board, excellent healthcare providers and administrators, and I have seen first-hand what a generous community we have. I’m delighted to be part of the future success of VJH Foundation.”

To learn more about the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, check out VJHFoundation.org.

