Former Summerland reeve once ran garage

C.E. “Ned” Bentley owned a garage on Shaughnessy Avenue, now Lakeshore Drive in Summerland.

Bentley came to Summerland in 1908. After serving in the First World War, he ran a garage in Summerland’s Lowertown and later became an orchardist.

He served as a Summerland councillor for seven years and as the reeve for eight years. He was also the Summerland Legion’s first president. He was honoured with the Good Citizen Award in 1939.

Today, Bentley Road in Summerland is named in recognition of him.

history