Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

This Canada Day weekend will be a celebration to remember and not just because it’s our nation’s birthday, but also because local residents may get the opportunity to rub elbows with some of the country’s best hockey players.

The KGH Foundation, along with presenting sponsor Raymond James, is announcing the first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament, taking place on Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30, in Kelowna.

Proceeds from the tournament, aptly named HOMEBASE, will be in support of the KGH Foundation’s campaign to build JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for families of patients travelling to Kelowna General Hospital for advanced medical care.

The family-friendly affairs will welcome co-ed teams of all levels to compete against two teams of hockey players for the Saturday.

On the Friday, NHL players will sign autographs and celebrate the Canada Day weekend with festivities and music.

The idea for HOMEBASE came last year from former Kelowna Rocket’s captain and current Buffalo Sabre’s defenceman, Josh Gorges, who grew up in Kelowna and returns to his hometown every summer with his wife, Maggie and their two young children.

“This community has given me so much, I’ve wanted to find a way to give back for a really long time,” said Gorges. “When I heard about JoeAnna’s House, I knew it was the right thing to do. I talked to a few of the guys and they were into it, and here we are.”

Other former Rockets will also get involved with this event, thanks to Gorges contacting his good friend and fellow Rockets alumni, Blake Comeau. Together they have rallied 14 additional hockey players, and their wives, including Shea Weber, Ryan Johansen, Brendan Gallagher and Jordin Tootoo.The event is attracting support from a wide range of corporate teams and sponsors also wanting to support the KGH Foundation’s $8 million campaign to build and operate JoeAnna’s House.

A limited number of corporate sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information or to register your team for HOMEBASE, click here.

