Former Kelowna resident makes fundraising goal for cancer fertility treatments

A former Kelowna woman got a financial boost to help her battle against breast cancer.

Ginny Hamilton created a GoFundMe page to help her sister Rebecca and just five days after starting the page, it broke through a $25,000 goal.

According to the page, Rebecca had moved to the U.S. to start a family, but that dream is now on hold as she starts chemotherapy.

“Those of you who know Rebecca, know she is the most genuine, sweet, caring soul who loves with her whole heart,” the GoFundMe reads. “She will start chemo treatment next week and will need all the love and support she can get to help her fight through this.”

The funds donated will be set aside to assist Rebecca fulfill her dreams of starting a family after chemotherapy. The post stated that doctors have told Rebecca her chances of conceiving without fertility treatments after chemo are 20 per cent unless she undergoes fertility treatments.

“Rebecca absolutely loves children, having worked with children with special needs for the past several years and being the most amazing aunt to her two nieces,” Ginny said in the post.

“She is meant to be a mother and if we all come together we can make a difference.”

Rebecca outlined she woke up one morning with a pain in her breast – since then it’s been a stream of tests and biopsies.

“I want you all to know that I see you, and feel your positive energy, love and support,” she said.

“It has brought josh and I to tears how much everyone cares and reaches out to us. I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart what it means to me.”

Funds can be donated at ca.gofundme.com/f/9rxv4-help-rebecca-beat-cancer.

