(Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Flurries forecast for the weekend

It will be clear and cold before turning to flurries in the Okanagan - Shuswap

It’s officially December and officially cold. Temperatures have dipped below 0 C and snow is on the way for the weekend.

In the Okanagan expect a mix of sun and cloud for Friday with a high of – 2 C.

Saturday will be slightly colder at -4 C with some sun and cloud thought out the day.

A chance of flurries is forecast for Sunday with a daytime high of – 5 C.

RELATED: Kelowna to be hit by snow by Sunday

In the Shuswap, Friday will see some sunshine and a high of – 2 C, much of the same weather for Saturday.

On Sunday, there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures about – 4C.

It will be clear and chilly in the Similkameen with sun and a high of – 4C.

RELATED: Stockings brighten season for Okanagan seniors

Saturday the temperatures will dip down to – 7 C, clearing overnight.

A 60 per cent chance of flurries is forecast for Sunday with temperatures about – 6C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Historic railway bridge receiving upgrade work

Just Posted

Missing and murdered women honoured with Kelowna vigil

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is Dec. 6

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

The Arkells bring Rally Cry to Kelowna

The Arkells discuss their rise to fame

Kelowna RCMP recover suspected stolen property

A search warrant aided police in recovering the property

Lived experience crucial for Kelowna’s Journey Home

The task force works with people who have been homeless to ensure strategy is effective

Flurries forecast for the weekend

It will be clear and cold before turning to flurries in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up out down without permission

B.C. petition to end wolf cull submitted to province

Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou

WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

When will we get results on B.C.’s electoral referendum?

Elections BC said it depends on the number of ballots it receives

Historic railway bridge receiving upgrade work

Maintenance at Kettle Valley Steam Railway bridge in Summerland to be finished by end of year

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Why this former B.C. junior hockey player’s league records may never be broken

On BCHL’s new all-time stats page, Shane Kuss is tops for career points and assists

Oil producers from around the world join forces and cut production again

Oil producers have been under pressure to reduce production following a sharp fall in oil prices

Most Read