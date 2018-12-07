Flurries forecast for the weekend

It’s officially December and officially cold. Temperatures have dipped below 0 C and snow is on the way for the weekend.
In the Okanagan expect a mix of sun and cloud for Friday with a high of – 2 C.
Saturday will be slightly colder at -4 C with some sun and cloud thought out the day.
A chance of flurries is forecast for Sunday with a daytime high of – 5 C.
In the Shuswap, Friday will see some sunshine and a high of – 2 C, much of the same weather for Saturday.
On Sunday, there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries with a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures about – 4C.
It will be clear and chilly in the Similkameen with sun and a high of – 4C.
Saturday the temperatures will dip down to – 7 C, clearing overnight.
A 60 per cent chance of flurries is forecast for Sunday with temperatures about – 6C.
