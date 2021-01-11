Fitness centres continue to look different this year due to COVID-19, even as people make resolutions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Fitness centres continue to look different this year due to COVID-19, even as people make resolutions. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Fitness memberships increase in new year, but not by much due to COVID-19

Fitness centres continue to look different even as people make New Year’s resolutions

Gyms and fitness centres are usually chock full of people after the holiday season as people make New Year’s fitness resolutions.

But with COVID-19 case numbers continuing to increase, restrictions are still in place which means fitness studios look a little different at this time of the year.

Oranj Fitness in Kelowna has a mix of fitness services: yoga, barre, spin, dance, as well as boot camp. Studio owner Tina Joslin said typically, they’d see an influx of membership registrations in the fall and in the new year.

She said they did see that increase, but not to the degree that it used to be before the pandemic.

“Usually, we’d see quite a big uptick in memberships and just bodies in the studio. We have had that in comparison to December,” she said.”

“It’s just so different. Instead of 20 to 30 people in a class, we have five to 10.”

She said much of that change was due to restrictions on gatherings, as well as the provincial health order to stop hot yoga, high-intensity interval training, dance, and spin classes.

But these restrictions shouldn’t stop you from continuing with your fitness journey, Joslin said.

There are different ways to continue your fitness journey, including online classes, as well as signing up for low-intensity exercise classes that may still be continuing in person.

“We still do have smaller low-impact classes, but we’ve also shifted to one-on-one or one-on-two training as well as small family groups.”

“We went online right away as well. We have a whole new website where we have 400 classes on yoga, fitness, nutrition, and meditation… it’s a little bit of everything in one place and you can access it on your own time,” Joslin said.

She added that whatever you choose to do, the key is to be consistent.

“We have a 21-day reset program because it only takes 21 days to form a habit,” she said.

“So this 21-day reset, it’s journaling, meditation, and fitness and yoga and nutrition all in one. After that 21 days, it will feel good and normal and not a chore.”

Once you have the habit, she said that’s when you should find the kind of exercise that you like and that works for you.

For more information on Oranj’s offerings, videos and schedule, visit their website.

READ: New ‘Panther’ machines fast-track COVID-19 testing in Interior Health

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Secondary graduate wins Governor General’s medal

Just Posted

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care home has claimed five people. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon care home records fifth COVID-19 death

Heritage Square mourns loss, Noric House outbreak grows

Vernon’s downtown washroom at 35th Street and Coldstream Avenue. (Morning Star - file photo)
24-7 access to downtown Vernon washrooms may be reconsidered

Vandalism, misuse behind councillor’s inquiry regarding downtown portable loos

Christmas lights. (Dan Ferguson Langley Times)
More Christmas lights could shine on Vernon highway

City councillor proposes more holiday lighting for future winter season

Members of the “KGH Panther Team” (left to right): Angella Knight, Maxwell McLaughlin, Stephanie Chabot, Kendra Soukeroff, Dr. Amanda Wilmer, Dr. Melissa Caza. (Interior Health)
New ‘Panther’ machines fast-track COVID-19 testing in Interior Health

The new tech will help IH process more than 1,600 COVID-19 tests a day, up from 900

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

(Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
RCMP, fire crews respond to landslide below Kelowna home

The situation has been ongoing for the past week, homeowner says

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Most Read