Finalists revealed for Kelowna’s Civic and Community awards

The awards ceremony is currently under review due to the effects of COVID-19, revised plan coming

The finalists for Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards have been announced.

The awards recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, youth, artists, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations.

“Kelowna is a great place to live not only because of our surroundings but because of the people who live and work in this community,” said Melina Moran, Civic and Community Awards liaison. “The awards program highlights those who contributed to our community in a positive way in 2019 and enhanced the vibrancy of Kelowna, through volunteerism, artistic or cultural efforts, environmental initiatives or athletic achievements.”

Initially planned for April 29, the awards ceremony is currently under review due to the effects of COVID-19 and a revised plan will be released in the coming weeks as this situation develops.

45th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists by category:

Bob Giordano Memorial – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Darcy Rysz

Kelly Hettinga

Ron Koch

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

KSS Owls AAAA Girls Volleyball Team

KSS Owls Girls Curling Team

Kelowna U16A Ringette Elite

Female Athlete of the Year

Emma Cannan

Madelyn Hettinga

Megan Hart

Male Athlete of the Year

Cooper Humphreys

Jordan Cheyne

Trevor Brigden

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Madelyn Hettinga

Melaina Corrado

Tessa Ivans

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Braden White

Matt Hopley

Roan McCarthy

Champion for the Environment

Friends of Black Mountain Society

Operation Take Two

Treehouse Forest Preschool

Teen Honour in the Arts

Ava Clark

Rowyn Grenier

Sarah McIntyre

Honour in the Arts

Erin Scott

Peter MacLeod

Stephen Buck

Young Citizen of the Year

Abby Kiehlbauch

Kritika Dave

Yvonne Wood

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Al Hildebrandt

Gail Harrison

Robin Jarman

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Avalon Event Rentals

Prestige Hotels and Resorts

Valley First Credit Union

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

Cops for Kids

JCI Kelowna

Project Literacy

