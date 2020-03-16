The finalists for the 45th annual Civic and Community Awards have been announced. (Contributed)

Finalists revealed for Kelowna’s Civic and Community awards

The awards ceremony is currently under review due to the effects of COVID-19, revised plan coming

The finalists for Kelowna’s 45th annual Civic and Community Awards have been announced.

The awards recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, youth, artists, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations.

“Kelowna is a great place to live not only because of our surroundings but because of the people who live and work in this community,” said Melina Moran, Civic and Community Awards liaison. “The awards program highlights those who contributed to our community in a positive way in 2019 and enhanced the vibrancy of Kelowna, through volunteerism, artistic or cultural efforts, environmental initiatives or athletic achievements.”

Initially planned for April 29, the awards ceremony is currently under review due to the effects of COVID-19 and a revised plan will be released in the coming weeks as this situation develops.

READ MORE: Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

READ MORE: Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

45th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists by category:

Bob Giordano Memorial – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

  • Darcy Rysz
  • Kelly Hettinga
  • Ron Koch

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

  • KSS Owls AAAA Girls Volleyball Team
  • KSS Owls Girls Curling Team
  • Kelowna U16A Ringette Elite

Female Athlete of the Year

  • Emma Cannan
  • Madelyn Hettinga
  • Megan Hart

Male Athlete of the Year

  • Cooper Humphreys
  • Jordan Cheyne
  • Trevor Brigden

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

  • Madelyn Hettinga
  • Melaina Corrado
  • Tessa Ivans

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

  • Braden White
  • Matt Hopley
  • Roan McCarthy

Champion for the Environment

  • Friends of Black Mountain Society
  • Operation Take Two
  • Treehouse Forest Preschool

Teen Honour in the Arts

  • Ava Clark
  • Rowyn Grenier
  • Sarah McIntyre

Honour in the Arts

  • Erin Scott
  • Peter MacLeod
  • Stephen Buck

Young Citizen of the Year

  • Abby Kiehlbauch
  • Kritika Dave
  • Yvonne Wood

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

  • Al Hildebrandt
  • Gail Harrison
  • Robin Jarman

Corporate Community of the Year Award

  • Avalon Event Rentals
  • Prestige Hotels and Resorts
  • Valley First Credit Union

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

  • Cops for Kids
  • JCI Kelowna
  • Project Literacy

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tent homes were once used in Summerland
Next story
UPDATE: COVID concerns on high for Enderby man with cancer

Just Posted

Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

Resort ceased its operations on March 16 for the remainder of the season

Crews rescue injured hiker at West Kelowna trail

West Kelowna crews responded to the call just after 2:00 p.m.

Central Okanagan Food Bank receives generous donation in time of need

Jillian Harris donated 240 pounds of food and baby basics on Mar. 16

COVID-19 beginning to take a toll on local business in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna Association encourages Kelowna businesses to cancel events over 50 people

Finalists revealed for Kelowna’s Civic and Community awards

The awards ceremony is currently under review due to the effects of COVID-19, revised plan coming

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

UPDATE: COVID concerns on high for Enderby man with cancer

Otherwise healthy 43 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer

North Okanagan gyms sweat decision to close

A few facilities closing while others keeping fitness on track

Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees have become Canadians

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Okanagan food bank closes doors but still offering hampers by appointment

Pandemic not interfeering with serving most vulnerable

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

Most Read