Fill the Van for Sally Ann a success in Kelowna

Usually food is carried out of a grocery store, but on Saturday, Dec. 2, hundreds of bags of food were coming to the store for the Fill the Van for Sally Ann.

Five Save On Foods stores around the Central Okanagan were hosted by the Royal Lepage real estate team who welcomed and thanked residents for bringing donations for The Salvation Army Food program, according to The Salvation Army.

Teams of people were preparing the items to go into trucks that took the items to the warehouse in Rutland where another team sorted the foods into the food bank well into the night, according to The Salvation Army.

“The commitment of Wade Webb, of Royal Lepage, who spearheads this event and the many sponsors and volunteers made this successful day possible,” said communications coordinator Patty Lou Bryant, with The Salvation Army Central Okanagan. “Keeping our food bank shelves full all year round is a challenge. Events such as this one ensure we can be giving hope today.”

Related: Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign kicks off

The event helps more than 1,500 households, said community outreach coordinator Sonia Withers. “The dollar value is based at $2.50 per pound for a total food value of $24,710. We also raised $5,363 in the kettles. For a grand total of $30,073 in just one day. Such a blessing to know we can help families when they are in need.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.