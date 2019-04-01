OUTSTANDING YOUTH Mirjana Komljenovic of NeighbourLink presented Tiana Ferlizza with the Youth Leadership Award at the 81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Tiana Ferlizza was presented with the Youth Leadership Award for her involvement in the community.

The award was presented at the 2019 Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday March 30th.

The award was sponsored by NeighbourLink.

RELATED: Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

RELATED: Summerland singer receives award

Mirjana Komljenovic of NeighbourLink described Ferlizza as a kind, compassionate young women who epitomizes integrity, dedication, and thoughtfulness.

“Tiana is without a doubt a very exceptional youth leader in Summerland, Tiana’s dedication to the community is evident with her involvement with the Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program,” Komljenovic said while introducing the award.

Ferlizza has been involved in music, dance and theatre productions and has won awards for her accomplishments. She was also crowned one of Summerland’s pricnesses at the 48th annual Blossom Pageant last May.

Ferlizza was very thankful for the award and and acknowledged the support she has received from the community.

“Thanks to the community of Summerland,“ she said. “Summerland has built me into the young women I am today. There are so many people in this community that I look up to so much and I thank you for that.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?
Next story
White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Just Posted

Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

Rediscover Rutland: There’s never a dull moment in the neighbourhood

Laurel D’Andrea, with URBA, is sharing a few upcoming events

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Ferdinand visited the Okanagan in 1893

Video: Rare white lion cubs born near China

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Penticton Indian Band fire department were busy overnight with multiple grassfires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

First day of trial for former Surrey pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

Most Read