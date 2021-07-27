Family, gift from Queen part of Vernon woman’s 100th birthday

Vernon’s Elisabeth (Betty) Pattermann celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday, July 24, with a tea and dinner with family. (Contributed)

Elisabeth (Betty) Pattermann enjoyed tea, dinner with family, framed photo with message from Queen Elizabeth II

Family in town. A message from Queen Elizabeth II.

Elisabeth (Betty) Pattermann’s 100th birthday in Vernon was pretty much a perfect day.

A tea was held in Pattermann’s honour at Canterbury Court Saturday, July 24, followed by a family dinner.

Born July 21, 1921, in Hanau, Germany, Elisabeth Emma Eckstein had two siblings: a sister, Mathilda, who is deceased, and a brother, Heinrich, killed in the Second World War.

She immigrated to Canada in 1952 and settled in B.C. She married Kurt Pattermanm and they moved to Vernon in 1969. The pair were together 44 years before Kurt’s death in 2003.

Pattermann had six children – Karen, Bernd, Barb, Pat, Perry and Ron. She has 10 grandchildren (Ashley, Michael, Mandarin, Nicholas, Tyson, Rhianne, Mason, Tonie, Raeli and Emma) and two great-grandchildren (Gavin and Emma) with a third expected in September.

Attending the family dinner were Ron and Randi Pattermann and family (Vernon); Bernd Funke and family (Vernon) and Rob and Barb Humpherville and family (Nanaimo/Victoria).

She received a framed photo from Buckingham Palace with a note from the Queen:

“Dear Elisabeth Pattermann: I am delighted to hear that you are celebrating your one-hundredth birthday. I send you my warmest congratulations on this happy occasion and good wishes for an enjoyable day.”

Pattermann’s secret to living 100 years?

“Live a plain, simple life. And have an occasional Schnapps.”

