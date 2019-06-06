Mace Desilets helps his daughter Ellie drop her line into Salmon Arm Bay during the 2017 kids’ fishing derby in Salmon Arm. (Jim Elliot / Salmon Arm Observer)

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than fishing with dad?

The 20th anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend will be taking place throughout the province over Father’s Day weekend, June 15 and 16.

No prior fishing experience is necessary and hands-on instruction, as well as loaner equipment, will be available.

“It has been exciting to watch families become engaged with fishing through these events,” said Jessica Yarwood, Family Fishing Society of BC provincial co-ordinator.

“By providing gear and instruction in a fun environment, the events are very accessible to families with children of all ages.”

READ MORE: Rainbow trout are in Polson Park’s pond for the free fish for kids

There will be 24 various free events held across the Thompson Okanagan region.

“We are excited to see the growth of these events and how they have evolved into a fundamental family tradition in many communities,” added Cam Aronetz, Family Fishing Society of BC president.

“We would love to see fishing with dad on Father’s Day become the equivalent of Mother’s Day brunch with mom.”

The family fishing society was established in 2001 to encourage new anglers as well as promote and co-ordinate angling initiatives geared towards youth and family participation.

This will be the 20th year of the licence-free fishing weekend.

READ MORE: Go Fish program returns to encourage kids to fish

For more information about event times and locations, check out the website bcfamilyfishing.com.

Previous story
Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.
Next story
South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

West Kelowna dog is okay after possible food poisoning scare

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz reminds people to watch what their pet eats on walks

Vision-impaired students graduate from UBC Okanagan

Two vision-impaired students didn’t let ‘no’ get in the way of their degrees

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

Large development affects Summerland building permit statistics

One permit, issued in March, worth more than all others issues so far this year

Homeless carts cause frustration in Okanagan

Downtown businesses upset over lack of attention from bylaw

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

Most Read