Family Day activities were held around the Central Okanagan

Cali Eastman and Mela Eastman (right) enjoy a day at Kaloya Regional Park Saturday as part of Family Day weekend events. - Dustin Betuzzi

A Lake Country regional park was bustling over Family Day long weekend.

Kaloya Regional Park hosted a scavenger hunt and outdoor activities that were fun for the whole family including sipping hot chocolate and toasting marshmallows Saturday.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.