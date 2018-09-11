Fintry Fair Kiptyn Fisher takes up arms in a fight with Viking Oram (aka Skyler Desnoyer) during the Mother’s Day Fair at Manor House in Fintry which offered arts, crafts and entertainment. (Morning Star file photo)

Fall Fair returns to Fintry estate

Fair fun set for Sunday, Sept. 16

Celebrate autumn with Vikings, live Celtic music and history in Fintry.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Fall Fair at the Fintry Estate and would love for all to join the party Sept. 16. They’re presenting the Okanagan Vikings, the Triskele Celtic Singers, the Highlanders pipe band and other musicians to entertain throughout the day.

Related: Vikings invade Fintry Fall Fair

When not checking out the vendors’ booths, tour one of the grandest heritage mansions in the Valley, take the little ones to the kids’ area, ask firefighters to spray from a fire hose and enjoy food and ice cream.

Tours of the sumptuous Manor House, built by the Scottish laird James Dun-Waters in the 1920s, are $5. Gates to the grounds open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs on-leash are welcome. Entry is by donation and free for kids and society members.

For more information about Sunday’s fair, email caballero@shaw.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pups parade around park to end animal cruelty
Next story
Kelowna Rotary to stage scavenger challenge

Just Posted

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

Kelowna teacher wins at world wakesurf championships

It was the second time Newell has competed in the world wakesurf finals.

Kelowna Greyhound bus station up for sale

Asking price for building on two-acre site is $6 million

Two Kelowna trustee incumbents want another term

Rolli Cacchioni and Lee-Ann Tiede submit their nomination papers

BX Ranch Park and Mutrie Road Dog Park closing for improvements

The Regional District of North Okanagan has closed the BX Ranch and Mutrie Road Dog Parks for trail improvements.

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

Summerland holds two-day Fall Fair

Agricultural celebration featured plenty of exhibits and entertainment

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Fall Fair returns to Fintry estate

Fair fun set for Sunday, Sept. 16

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Princeton man charged with assault after attack on 91-year-old man

A Princeton man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, break and enter… Continue reading

Most Read