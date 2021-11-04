Falkland Halloween haunt scares up support

The Haunting of Falkland crew raised a significant amount of support for local groups through the weekend Halloween event. (Dean Trumbley photo)

A haunting good time had in Falkland scared up some substantial support for community groups.

The Haunting of Falkland weekend-long fundraiser raised more than $4,300 for local non-profits.

More than 1,500 people came out for frights and food.

The largest chunk, $2,000, goes to the Falkland Community Association, followed by the Falkland Museum and Heritage Park collecting $1,300.

The Falkland Sunday Morners Club earned $500, plus their food sales. Another $500 goes to the Falkland Seniors Branch 95.

The Falkland Soccer Association and 1st Falkland Guiding Unit each collected $250.

“The above shows what a community can do when we ban together,” said Dean Trumbley, owner of Thunder Boyz Productions, which played a leading role in the event.

Plans are already underway to continue the tradition next year.

