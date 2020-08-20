The Solomon Mountain fire had put 44 properties on evacuation alert from Aug. 18 to 20. Shawn Campbell took photos from the fire. (Contributed Image)

Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Properties near the fire north of Beaverdell had been on alert since Aug. 18

The evacuation alert for residents near the Solomon Mountain fire has been rescinded by the Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary.

The 18-hectare fire is currently considered held by BC Wildfire. Personnel are still on the scene to ensure it does not spread.

The fire, four kilometres north of Beaverdell, had put 44 properties on alert along Highway 33, Beacon Road, Boulder Road, and Solomon Road on Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

No properties in the RDKB are currently on evacuation alert.

The Carmi Creek fire west of Beaverdell is still considered out control, but does not currently threaten any structure or property.


Most Read