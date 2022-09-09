End of summer: Lake Country waterpark closing

The water park’s last day open will be Sunday, Sept. 11

The summer is coming to an end in Lake Country.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Sept. 8), the District of Lake Country announced the Trethewey Splash Park at Swalwell Park will be closed for the season after Sunday, Sept. 11.

Even though school started this week, they left the water park open this week for children to enjoy the warm weather days and for the upcoming weekend.

The district says the end of summer park maintenance is in ‘full swing’ as they get ready for the fall and winter months.

