Emaciated 18-year-old cat found on South Okanagan streets

Wandering alone, emaciated, matted but still full of love a 18-year-old cat was discovered about two weeks ago in the South Okanagan.

The thin feline was taken in by AlleyCats Alliance who brought the senior to a veterinarian. At the vet it was discovered the cat had a partial tattoo, however, it was discovered that the animal had been spayed and tattooed in 2005, making her 18 years old.

Yet, the cat’s original owner could not be found.

AlleyCats has been caring for the feline since she was discovered. She has been gaining weight and there has been a certain glow about her, which is why the charity named her Glow.

Glow is making a full recovery and getting stronger every day and according to Alley Cats president Theresa Nolet, she is even starting to speak her mind.

“We are hoping that this old girl has a family that loves and desperately wants to find her. Perhaps she was lost during a trip to the Okanagan? We know the chances of that are slim but wanted to try, as we are finding the alternative hard to accept, that she was turned out to live on her own on purpose,” said Nolet.

Glow is a sweet girl and Nolet believes she has a lot of life and love left to give.

If that fairy tale ending is not in the cards, then the charity will be looking for an adoption hero who is willing to take on such a senior citizen. Please contact AlleyCats at alleycatsallinace@gmail.com if you have any information that will get Glow home.

