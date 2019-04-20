Egg hunts take over Vernon

Ivory Rose Bouvette, 2, is one of the youngest participants at the Schnare’s annual egg hunt Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

The 14 annual Schnare’s Massive Egg Hunt returned to Vernon Saturday, April 20.

Over 100 people made their way to the Schnare property on Commonage Road to take part in the city’s most difficult egg hunt.

“It’s pretty hard core,” said organizer Graham Schnare. “A good finder will maybe find 30 eggs.”

This massive hunt included over 1,000 eggs — which encased toonies, bills up to $100, jewellery, candy and clues for upcoming events following the hunt, which wrapped up at noon, including a new event: the egg race.

WATCH:

This is just one of the egg hunt’s taking place throughout Vernon on Easter Saturday.

Allan Brooks Nature Society held a more children-friendly hunt. Kids arrived Saturday morning to search for hidden goodies and to learn more about nature.

The Easter bunny also made its way out to Mackie House in Coldstream Saturday for a hunt of their own.

Vernonites who aren’t taking part in a hunt are perhaps simply enjoying enjoying the good weather this long weekend.

Schnare’s 14th annual egg hunt. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

