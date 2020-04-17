Efforts recognized during National Volunteer Week

Volunteers at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store are some of the many in the South Okanagan and Similkameen who give of their time to help the community and the region. (Black Press file photo)

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is applauding volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 19 to 25.

As part of the celebrations all volunteers are encouraged to submit their stories to info@volunteercentre.info.

National Volunteer Week is a national celebration of Canada’s almost 13 million volunteers. The year’s theme is “It’s time to applaud this country’s volunteers.”

According to National Volunteer Week organizers, Canada’s volunteers give more than 166 million hours of their time each month.

“Their time contributes billions of dollars to the Canadian economy every month, at last count over $55 billion per year,” a statement from the organization reads. “Their smiles bring happiness and hope. And for that and so much more, we owe them our thanks and heartfelt cheers.”

Full stories of the region’s volunteers are available online at www.volunteercentre.info. For information on volunteering in your community, or to register as a volunteer online, visit the SOS Volunteer Centre’s website or call 1-888-576-5661 or e-mail info@volunteercentre.info.

