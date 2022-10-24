East Meets West serves up ‘festival of lights’ during Kelowna Diwali dinner

Diwali is the Indian Festival of Lights

Priya Shyama dances at a previous Diwali Festival at Muriel Arnason Library. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Diwali kicked off on Oct. 24, while the Indian festival of lights and local group East Meets West is hosting a Diwali dinner on Saturday.

The dinner will be held at Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna starting at 5:30 p.m.

The evening is East Meets West’s marquee fundraiser, filled with socialization, music, food, an auction, and lots of dancing.

East Meets West was established in 2008 after finding inspiration in a little girl found on the streets of India and watching her flourish with her new family in Kelowna.

The organization supports children in India with medical and educational needs, providing support programs for orphanages and medical kits for more isolated villages.

Locally, East Meets West supports Kelowna’s Starbright Children’s Development Centre.

Through the organization, the centre was able to purchase specialized therapeutic equipment for a play area, two therapy beds, and much more.

In total in 2021, East Meets West was able to donate $61,789.28 to projects both locally and globally.

Tickets to the dinner are on sale online for $150.

