Earth Day efforts undertaken in Coldstream

Society to Keep Kal Lake Blue cleans up Coldstream Creek, Girl Guides pick up trash on Silver Star Road

The North Okanagan is pitching in to help Mother Earth.

A group of Coldstream and Vernon residents recently spent the day cleaning up a main drinking water tributary.

The Society to Keep Kal Lake Blue hosted the Coldstream Creek Clean-Up last Saturday, which drew more than a dozen people out to collect garbage and debris and battle some invasive weeds.

Young and old rolled up their sleeves, and even their pant legs as they braved the frigid waters of Coldstream Creek to collect trash and pull out burdoch.

The Girl Guides also recently did their part by cleaning up trash alongside Silver Star Road with Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Pathfinders and Leaders.

Such efforts fall just in time for Earth Day, which is Sunday, April 22.

