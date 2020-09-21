Ear-to-ear smiles for Kelowna woman’s 75th birthday surprise

A lot of smiles can be had over 75 years of life.

And to celebrate Helen Bellinger’s 75th birthday her family decided to bring her a few more.

Helen’s adult children, Lori and Todd, decided to brighten things up for their mom’s birthday with a surprise involving several yellow smiley face balloons.

Bright yellow helium-filled smiley face balloons line the ceiling of Helen Bellinger’s home. (Lori Nicholls photo)

Despite Helen’s birthday not being until November, rising COVID-19 case numbers prompted an early celebration as the family wasn’t sure they’d be able to gather for the special day.

While Todd went off to gather the balloons from Dollar Tree on Harvey Avenue, Lori and her husband Greg distracted Helen by planning a dinner at a local restaurant.

As Todd began the “very slow” drive with all of the balloons flowing out the window of his car, the surprise was nearly ruined as Helen and her husband Roy drove past on their way to dinner.

After the close call, Todd continued with his delivery. Lori said drivers were laughing and giving thumbs-ups to the small car pulling a horde of colourful yellow smiley face balloons, but a UPS driver came to the rescue, offering to provide assistance.

In the end, smiles were left on everybody’s faces.

Roy and Helen Bellinger walking into their balloon filled home on Friday, Sept. 18. (Lori Nicholls photo)

