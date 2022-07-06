West Kelowna Warriors players will ‘volunteer’ for the dunk tank at Westside Daze this year. (Contributed)

Dunk on the West Kelowna Warriors at Westside Daze

Westside Daze is at Memorial Park from July 8-10

Westside Daze is back and so is your chance to ‘Dunk a Warrior.’

After being cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Westside Daze is back in full force and it’s your chance to get out, be a part of the community and meet player and staff members of the West Kelowna Warriors.

On Saturday, July 9, help the Warriors beat the summer heat by dunking them into a pool if you hit the target. There are lots of chances to dunk the team as the event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. It will occur following the parade, which the Warriors will be marching in, and it’s just one of numerous events happening throughout the day.

Westside Daze is running from July 8-10 at Memorial Park on Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna.

