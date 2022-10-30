Drop off old pumpkins at Lake Country bunny sanctuary

Halloween means pumpkin carving, roasted seeds, and pumpkin pie.
But what do you do with the left over pumpkin when the holiday is over?
Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country will happily take the large, orange gourds off your hands.
The sanctuary took to Facebook to say that the pumpkins will be enjoyed by their bunnies, guinea pigs, chickens, goats, pigs, and steers.
Pumpkins should not be mouldy and should be free of candles, wax and paint.
Warren Peace has set up a pumpkin drop-off location on the road side at 14320 Pelmewash Parkway.
Call Annie at (250)470-3606 for more information.
