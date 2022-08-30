Dress for Success Kelowna is hosting a pop-up clothing sale from Sept. 8 to 10 (contributed)

Dress for Success in Kelowna this September

All proceeds will support programming under the organization

Dress for Success Kelowna is excited to welcome the public into their boutique for the first annual summer clothing pop-up sale.

Sept. 8-10 the community can shop gently used clothing to support the organization.

Dress for Success provides clients access to programs and services that will help them achieve economic advancement, as well as professional outfits and career programs.

The new and gently used clothing that Dress for Success outfits their clients in is provided through the generous support of donors.

“Our community is incredibly giving!” says a Boutique Stylist volunteer. “We are bursting at the seams, in both our boutique and our storage space – all incredible clothing, many designer and brand names, all in great condition.”

The pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 214-1771 Cooper Road.

