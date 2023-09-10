Dress for Success Kelowna hosting cocktail party fundraiser

Dress for Success Kelowna is growing and is hosting its first ever in-person fundraiser called Watch Her Soar.

On Oct. 14, a cocktail party will be hosted by ATB Wealth at the KF Centre for Aerospace Excellence.

Themed around ‘transformation’, the event will showcase six of the organization’s clients. Each client will model a complete makeover and share the story of how they got there.

“This has been a difficult summer for our community,” says Lori Stevenson, executive director of Dress for Success Kelowna. “Many of our clients and community members are still out of their homes, and some don’t have homes to return to. However, through strength and resilience, we will move forward, and we believe our organization is one that can provide some hope for the future. This October fundraiser will help raise important funds to ensure we continue to fulfil our mission and provide the best possible assistance to those in need of our services in the community.”

The evening will be complete with local vendors in health and wellness, style, and beauty. There will be a silent auction including a trip for two with WestJet.

Dress for Success Kelowna is a non-profit organization that empowers women in the community to achieve economic independence. The organization provides women with business attire, interview training, help with resumes and cover letters, and anything else necessary in reaching personal, professional, and financial goals.

