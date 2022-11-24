Downtown outdoor rink opening soon in Kelowna

Lace ‘em up and sharpen your blades – Kelowna’s premier outdoor rink is set to soon open for the season.

As daytime highs begin to mostly sit in the negatives, the Stuart Park rink will open on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

For the remainder of the season, it will be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m., with maintenance on Mondays from 6 a.m.-8 a.m.

Arenas and Stadiums Supervisor Steve Fagan said that crews are already working on preparing the ice surface.

Like in the past, a webcam will be available at kelowna.ca/stuartpark for the public to check on ice conditions and weather changes at the rink. The camera is already live, so check it out to keep up-to-date with the ice-making process.

Skates can be rented on ice from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. every day, except for Christmas. Equipment rentals are cash only.

