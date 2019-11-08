An RDCO housing assessment shows waitlist times for affordable housing have increased 109 per cent since 2012 (file)

Downtown Kelowna business owner voices outrage over homelessness issue

Business owner, Downtown Kelowna Association representative swap heated email exchange over problem

A downtown Kelowna business owner is voicing her anger over what she said is increasing instances of violence occurring around her store from people who appear to be experiencing homelessness.

Raegan Hall — owner of Blond Women’s Retail Boutique in Kelowna for 16 years — sent an open letter to the Kelowna Downtown Business Association over the matter on Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Consultant puts Kelowna homeless count close to 2,000

In the letter, Hall said many of her employees have become increasingly frustrated and scared over the daily incidents they’ve had with people in the downtown core. Here is her email as written:

Hello, again…

My name is Raegan Hall and I have been a downtown business of Blonde Women’s Retail Boutique for 16 years. From the trenches I can tell you that the daily condition of our downtown has never been such a disappointing embarrassment. Every day my employees report incidents of horrifying hassles from unsavory clientele whose only purpose when they come inside my store is to hurl insults and terrify my staff and customers, and steal.

These unfortunate residents have taken over. They have more rights than tax paying residents. These are not weekly or monthly disturbances, they are DAILY. My employees are terrified to come to work, and locals are coming downtown less and less because of this particular issue. Fortunately my business thrives in the summer when the tourists brave the streets, but even they are electing to visit alternative destinations because of the increasingly sketchy Kelowna vibe. I have travelled extensively and have always treasured visiting the downtown heart of cities and communities.

Downtowns are important, and this is why I originally invested in Kelowna’s in 2004. Approximately 180 businesses have closed or relocated from our downtown since I started my business. If this homeless and drug infested population does not get handled swiftly and properly, our once vibrant downtown is going to become a ghost town overrun with what looks to me like a zombie apocalypse.

I am sensitive to the predicament of these individuals, and the solution is simple, relocate the Gospel Mission. Our community is growing at a whiplash pace, so the faster that this relocation can happen, the better.

How can I help?

In an email response back to Hall three hours later, Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley said the incident is a widespread problem not just being dealt with by the Gospel Mission.

While Burley acknowledged that the issue has been frustrating for all, his email highlighted at least one initiative that the city is doing to deal with with the escalating situation. Here is his response:

Hi Reagan.

Thanks for your email.

The Downtown Kelowna Association is constantly working for and advocating on behalf of all Downtown Kelowna businesses. We consistently deal with the types of individuals that you refer to in your email. It is a widespread problem in Downtown and affects us with more frequency closer to Leon.

This issue is multifaceted and very frustrating for all. The Downtown Kelowna Association’s Downtown on Call and Clean Teams are out there every day doing the best they can to deal with situations and people that present issues they aren’t meant to deal with. But they do.

The presence of the Gospel Mission in Downtown Kelowna is one that has been here for 40 years. As the social issues change the influx of people to their facility has grown immensely. This is just one more facet of the social issue that we are dealing with.

The DKA is in constant contact with the city and continue to work to affect some change for all of us who work, live and own business in Downtown Kelowna.

I will continue to update the membership with any news as it becomes available.

Thanks.

Mark Burley

Downtown Kelowna Association

Adding to the issue, a recently-published Regional District Central Okanagan housing assessment showed waitlistst for affordable housing has increased by 109 per cent since 2012.

Out of that 259 applicant waitlist, 42 per cent are low-income seniors.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Dragoon recalls his tours of duty

Just Posted

More e-scooters roll into Kelowna as micro-mobility market heats up

Roll Technologies will introduce its scooters on Nov. 10

Dog recovering after hit-and-run in Kelowna

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Rutland Thursday night

B.C. Dragoon recalls his tours of duty

Kevin Mead, of Kelowna, has done tours of duty in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Macedonia

99-year-old Kelowna resident shares Second World War story

Mary Cole-Minett joined the Women’s Auxillary Air Force in 1939

From West Kelowna to the pros, soccer star ready for whatever career holds next

Isaac Koch was recently named the Canada West Player of the Year

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

North Okanagan teams score for food bank

Tight & Bright volleyball fundraiser puts Knights up against PVSS senior girls

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Kozeakevich remains chair of RDOS board

Board of directors elects chair and vice-chair at inaugural meeting on Nov. 7

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Most Read