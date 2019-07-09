Downtown Kelowna Block Party takes to the streets this Saturday

The event returns this Saturday for its 30th year

The Downtown Kelowna Block Party is taking over the streets for the 30th year in a row this weekend.

The event will take place across the 200-400 Blocks of Bernard Ave, along with parts of Mill St., Water St., Pandosy St. and in Kerry Park from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m on Saturday, July 13.

The block party will fill downtown with family fun activities, entertainment, shopping and food.

READ MORE: B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

READ MORE: Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Road closures in the area will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m:

  • Bernard Ave. (from Abbott to Ellis St.)
  • Water St. (from south to north laneway
  • Pandosy St. (from south to north laneway)
  • Mill St. (from Bernard to north laneway)

Ellis St. will remain open for north and southbound traffic.

For more event details visit downtownkelowna.com/block-party.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort community association elects new board of directors

Just Posted

Drive-thru petition against McCurdy house garners thousands of signatures

Rutland residents aim to collect 13,000 signatures to put stop to Kelowna supportive housing project

Downtown Kelowna Block Party takes to the streets this Saturday

The event returns this Saturday for its 30th year

B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

B.C. Tree Fruits is giving western Canadians the chance to win a trip for two to the Grey Cup

Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Interior Health says the best way to stay healthy is to reduce your exposure to smoke

Nominations for West Kelowna business awards close in two weeks

Key Business Awards recognize businesses, organizations and/or business achievement

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

South Okanagan fire department warns of bogus fundraising campaign

Anyone who receives a call should contact the RCMP and Canadian Anti-fraud Centre

Mother of girls killed in father’s B.C. home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canada to pay legal fees for U.S. inn owner accused of human-smuggling

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read