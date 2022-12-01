Zoe Pauling won Black Press Media’s contest to win tickets to the Vancouver Canucks game later this season. (Submitted)

Doubled-sided sign wins tickets to Vancouver Canucks game

The winners received two tickets to a future Vancouver Canucks game

And the winner is…

Last week, Black Press Media announced a contest in which the winner would receive two tickets in an encore suite to the Vancouver Canucks game on Saturday, April 8 vs. the Calgary Flames and one night hotel accomodation.

With the number prospect in hockey coming to Kelowna in Connor Bedard this week, the contest was simple, to make a sign hoping for him to become a Vancouver Canuck at this year’s upcoming draft.

The Capital News team went through all the submissions to pick the winner.

And the winner is Zoe Pauling for her double-sided sign in which she drew Bedard in a Canucks jersey. Her mother, Sandra Pauling, sent in the submission. They have been contacted.

Capital News would like to thank everyone that participated in the contest.

Zoe Pauling won Black Press Media's contest to win tickets to the Vancouver Canucks game later this season. (Submitted)
