Doubled-sided sign wins tickets to Vancouver Canucks game

And the winner is…
Last week, Black Press Media announced a contest in which the winner would receive two tickets in an encore suite to the Vancouver Canucks game on Saturday, April 8 vs. the Calgary Flames and one night hotel accomodation.
With the number prospect in hockey coming to Kelowna in Connor Bedard this week, the contest was simple, to make a sign hoping for him to become a Vancouver Canuck at this year’s upcoming draft.
The Capital News team went through all the submissions to pick the winner.
And the winner is Zoe Pauling for her double-sided sign in which she drew Bedard in a Canucks jersey. Her mother, Sandra Pauling, sent in the submission. They have been contacted.
Capital News would like to thank everyone that participated in the contest.