Anastacia Chirkoff, left, and her sister Zania are in need of a new wheelchair-accessible van. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the Okanagan family. (GoFundMe)

Donations roll in for Okanagan family’s new wheelchair van

GoFundMe started for Ana and Zaria, two girls diagnosed with pontocerebellar hypoplasia type 2

A rural Okanagan family is looking to lean on their neighbours in efforts to raise funds to purchase a new wheelchair-accessible van for their two daughters.

Thirteen-year-old Anastacia Chirkoff lives with a rare disorder called pontocerebellar hypoplasia type 2.

“That’s a really fancy way of saying I have challenges developmentally, with motor and seizure disorders,” a GoFundMe campaign reads from Ana’s perspective. “I know what I want my body to do, but my brain doesn’t send the right signals to let me do it.”

Zaria, Ana’s sister, is two years younger and has the same disorder.

But the family has outgrown the van they currently have.

“We are packed in like sardines and there isn’t much room for all the equipment that we need to facilitate our lives,” the campaign reads.

With specialists six hours away in Vancouver, the family requires a new vehicle that will allow safe and comfortable travel.

The Chirkoffs are looking to buy a 2020 Ram Promaster 3500 van. They were given a quote for the purchase of the van, plus the modifications to make it wheelchair accessible with all the equipment required for the girls.

In only two days, more than $5,700 was raised for the family and donations continue to roll in toward the $150,000 goal.

To donate to the “Ana and Zaria need a new wheelchair van” campaign, visit GoFundMe.com.

