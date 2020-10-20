Dominion Research Station once drew water from Okanagan Lake

While Summerland has used Okanagan Lake primarily for recreation and transportation, water from the lake has also been used to supplement water systems.
To guarantee its water supply, the Dominion Research Station (now the Summerland Research and Development Centre) installed its own Okanagan Lake pumping station in 1933.
Today, all communities along Okanagan Lake, except Summerland, use water from the lake to supplement their water systems.
Summerland’s water supply comes from a series of lakes to the west of the community.
The community has a total water capacity of 14,348 million litres. Thirsk Lake alone has a capacity of 6,474 million litres.
During the peak of the irrigation season, Summerland’s water capacity can reach 140 million litres a day.
