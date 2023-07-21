Doc visits, food, fun key to Vernon woman reaching 100

Vernon Heritage Square resident Alma McGaughey celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, July 19, with family and fellow residents (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Heritage Square resident Alma McGaughey (seated, hat) celebrated her 100th birthday with family Wednesday, July 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Birthday greetings from King Charles III, through B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, were among the gifts Vernon’s Alma McGaughey received in honour of her 100th birthday Wednesday, July 19. (Contributed)

As she finished her milestone birthday lunch and a piece of strawberry cake for dessert, Alma McGaughey reflected on what it takes to live 100 years.

McGaughey still takes care of herself, first and foremost. She goes to the doctor regularly and when she feels she’s reached the point where she needs to see a specialist, she insists on making that appointment.

There are a few other tidbits of advice from McGaughey, who celebrated becoming a centenarian Wednesday, July 19, with fellow residents and staff over lunch at Heritage Square, then dessert with family members at the outside gazebo.

“Lots of friends. Lots of food. A good sense of humour,” said McGaughey on the keys to reaching 100.

Born in Lincolnshire, England in 1923, McGaughey was the third of five children. She remembers being so small as a child, she “slept and lived in a shoebox.”

She became a member of the British army, then a British war bride to a Canadian serviceman from Manitoba. They married after the Second World War and headed to Manitoba, where her husband farmed and worked for the Western Gypsum Mining Company. The couple had two children, Wayne, who lives in Vernon, and Jean, who resides in St. John, N.B. Both children were on hand for McGaughey’s special birthday.

She has three grandchildren and three great-grandkids.

When her husband took a job in Vancouver to help process the gypsum into gyprock, McGaughey and the kids followed to Vancouver, where she spent most of her life, which included working in housekeeping at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

She was also a devoted member of the Royal Canadian Legion, and enjoyed travelling on cruise ships and going to casinos. One of her favourite destinations was China.

McGaughey received congratulations on her milestone with notes from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier David Eby and King Charles III, who sent greetings through Janet Austin, B.C.’s Lieutenant-Governor.

At Heritage Square, McGaughey is quite happy.

“I enjoy it here,” she said, still with the hint of a British accent. She plays games with the residences and takes part in exercise classes.

She moved to Vernon during COVID to be closer to family.

