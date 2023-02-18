Dine and Chat Kelowna seniors club celebrates 5th anniversary

Over the course of time, friendships start and friendships fade. People can become friends after knowing each other for a long time or right after meeting each other.

To help single seniors find friends in Kelowna, Dine and Chat was created in 2018 and on Saturday they celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Dine and Chat was created to help 60+ single seniors meet people and maintain friendships to avoid loneliness. Ever since it’s inception, the group has gotten together every Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Deli City Cafe on Springfield Road. Since the beginning, throughout the pandemic, and still now, the participants of the group maintain friendships via phone calls, texting, and e-mails.

On Saturday afternoon, the group of more than 75 got together to celebrate five years strong at, you guessed it, Deli City Cafe. They celebrated with food, coffee, wine, beer, and karaoke as they rented out the entire cafe for the afternoon. To help with the music and entertainment, they had singer Larry Branson, who is a Roy Orbison impersonator.

The group requires no membership fees.

