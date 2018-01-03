Dilworth rink ready for action

Kelowna residents eager for pond hockey can hit the Dilworth Mountain rink once again

Thanks to a group of hard-working volunteers the Dilworth Mountain rink is ready for action once again.

Snow cleaning began on Dec. 30 and by Jan. 3 the rink has been flooded and ready to go.

The rink opened before Christmas after the Kelowna Fire Department helped the community out by flooding the rink using one of the fire trucks.

However, after the large snowfall over the weekend, the rink had to be cleared in order to use.

RELATED: New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Last year RONA donated shovels to help clear the snow, which is done by volunteers and community members who use the rink.

Anyone is welcome to come and skate on the ice and nets are set up for pond hockey. Lights are also installed over the rink for nighttime skating.

Share your photos with us of the fun on Dilworth Mountain rink

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

