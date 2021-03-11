Did you lose this ring at a Vernon restaurant?

Is anyone missing a ring?

A ring with three stones was picked up at the McDonald’s on 58th Avenue sometime in Vernon and now Tiana Trinidad is looking for the rightful owner.

“If you know someone who may have lost (this) ring, or if this is your ring, please message me,” Trinidad said in a social media post.

The ring was discovered about four months ago, but the person who found it reportedly forgot about it until he was “doing spring cleaning.”

“We aren’t sure on the exact month,” Trinidad said. “He forgot about the ring and brought it up to me today (March 11).”

Trinidad said she’s reluctant to give it to RCMP “in fear of it being put in a compartment and forgotten about.” But she will as a last resort.

“I would like picture proof and the size if you think this is yours,” Trinidad said.

Trinidad can be contacted at tianadawn3@gmail.com.

