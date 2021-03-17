Designs sought for Summerland street banner project

Five designs will be selected that feature the theme of Diversity and Inclusion

The Summerland Community Arts Council is asking for submissions for its street banner project.

The theme of this year’s banner project is Diversity and Inclusion.

Camera-ready full-colour works, measuring 30 by 60 inches (152 by 76 centimetres) may be submitted until April 15. Lettering or text may not be included in the designs.

Sonja Waller, the administrator of the arts council, said the theme was chosen in part because of events over the past year, locally and internationally. The home of a visible minority family in Summerland was vandalized with racist graffiti in July, resulting in an outpouring of support for the family.

Internationally, anti-racism demonstrations, protests and vigils were held following the death of a Black man in the United States who died after being restrained by police in Minneapolis.

“People have had their eyes opened a bit more,” Waller said. “Maybe people are looking to be kinder and gentler.”

Artists whose designs are selected will receive an honorarium. The Summerland Community Arts Council will have the rights to print the design for other purposes in addition to the street banners, but artists will retain rights to their original images.

At present, the art gallery has masks, posters, scarves, totes, cell phone cases and notebooks that feature the designs used in the 2019 banner project.

The banner project has been in place since 1998. In past years, members of the community designed and hand-painted the banners in spring. They were then displayed on light standards in the downtown and around the lakeshore from spring until fall.

In 2019, the program was changed, with five designs selected from local artists. A total of 60 banners were then set up and displayed around the community.

In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, street banners were not displayed.

Full information on the banner submission project, including a template for the designs, is available online through the Summerland Community Arts Council.

