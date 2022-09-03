Denim on the Diamond takes over Kelowna’s King’s Stadium

One of Kelowna’s music festivals is back and got off to a great start Friday night (Sept. 2) as the party continues into Saturday.

Denim on the Diamond kicked off at Kelowna’s King’s Stadium on Friday night with performances by Blonde Diamond, Delaney Jane, The Blue Stones, and most notable, Matt Maeson.

And while gates opened at 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday’s event is all day as the performances kick off at 12 p.m. and some big names are set to perform.

The headlining act is Canadian rock group The Reklaws. Saturday will also feature country artist Tebey, as well as JJ Wilde, Coleman Hell, Jodie B, Boy Golden, and Michael Daniels.

On top of the live music and dancing, there are various food and drink vendors as well as outdoor games and activities.

Need something to do today? Passes are still available for $74.

