Denim on the Diamond takes over Kelowna’s King’s Stadium

The Blue Stones rock the diamond at Denim on the Diamond (Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography - Instagram)
(Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography - Instagram)
Delaney Janes rocks the show (Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography - Instagram)
(Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography - Instagram)
(Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography - Instagram)
(Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography - Instagram)
(Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography - Instagram)

One of Kelowna’s music festivals is back and got off to a great start Friday night (Sept. 2) as the party continues into Saturday.

Denim on the Diamond kicked off at Kelowna’s King’s Stadium on Friday night with performances by Blonde Diamond, Delaney Jane, The Blue Stones, and most notable, Matt Maeson.

And while gates opened at 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday’s event is all day as the performances kick off at 12 p.m. and some big names are set to perform.

The headlining act is Canadian rock group The Reklaws. Saturday will also feature country artist Tebey, as well as JJ Wilde, Coleman Hell, Jodie B, Boy Golden, and Michael Daniels.

On top of the live music and dancing, there are various food and drink vendors as well as outdoor games and activities.

Need something to do today? Passes are still available for $74.

READ MORE: Making Waves: Peachland puts on Mural festival to celebrate Labour Day weekend

READ MORE: Tacos, beers, wine, and more: Mexican-themed tasting event coming to Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaCommunityKelownaLake Countrymusic festivalsOkanagan

Previous story
Making Waves: Peachland puts on Mural festival to celebrate Labour Day weekend

Just Posted

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price will be at Rockets training camp starting on Sept. 4 (Steve Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Lace up the skates: Kelowna Rockets announce training camp roster

The Blue Stones rock the diamond at Denim on the Diamond (Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography - Instagram)
Denim on the Diamond takes over Kelowna’s King’s Stadium

The Peachland Royal Canadian Legion is one of three new murals around Downtown Peachland (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Making Waves: Peachland puts on Mural festival to celebrate Labour Day weekend

Smoky skies captured in Kelowna Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Ease and Flow Yoga/Facebook)
Smoke advisory issued for Okanagan, most of B.C. Interior