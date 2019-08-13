BLOOD DONOR Ronnie Fabick of Summerland has donated blood 150 times. He plans to continue to reach 200 blood donations. (Photo submitted)

Dedicated Summerland blood donor rolls up sleeve 150 times

Regular schedule of donations began in 1977

When Ronnie Fabick rolled up his sleeve at the Canadian Blood Services clinic in Penticton last week, it was his 150th blood donation.

Fabick has been donating blood regularly since late in 1977, when he was 20 years old.

While he has missed a few donations because of surgeries, he has been a regular donor for more than 40 years.

READ ALSO: Summerland students to participate in blood drive

READ ALSO: B.C. man honoured for rolling up his sleeve for 150 blood donations

“It was a good thing to do,” he said, recalling why he chose to become a blood donor.

His blood type, B+, is not common and there is an ongoing demand for it, he said.

Donating blood in Penticton often involves at least two hours, with much of the time spent waiting, but Fabick said the time spent at the clinic does not bother him.

“They have to keep our blood supply safe,” he said.

He intends to continue donating blood for some time.

“I’m planning on getting up to 200 donations and calling it a day,” he said.

Canadian Blood Services has 35 permanent donor centres and more than 4,000 mobile donor centres across Canada.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kirchhoffer played role in Summerland’s early years

Just Posted

Power outage in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The Rose Valley area lost power around 2:20 p.m.

Fifth supportive housing project approved in Rutland

Kelowna City Council approved a new ‘wet’ facility at McIntosh Road and Asher Road

UPDATE: Police deem Harvey and Dilworth to be a ‘serious collision’, cyclist rushed to hospital

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Rollover on Leckie Road entraps one person in vehicle

Traffic slow eastbound on Highway 97 and is completely stopped on Leckie Road going north

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

Most Read