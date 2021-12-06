Decorate Kelowna’s Tree of Memories in honour of loved ones

The Tree of Memories at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetary is open for decoration from Dec.6 until Jan.7

Residents can place an ornament on the Tree of Memories at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery to remember loved ones (The News files)

As of Dec.6, visitors of the Memorial Park Cemetary can place ornaments on the Tree of Memories and on the spruce trees around the Legacy Gardens and the Bennett memorial to honour loved ones.

Visitors are welcome to place ornaments on the trees in the cemetary between Monday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“While the holidays are a time for celebration, it’s also a time of reflection, where many of us think about those who have passed,” said Tracey Hillis, Cemetery Manager. “For friends and family who don’t live near those they wish to remember, or near their final resting place, the Tree of Memories serves as a unique way to pay tribute to a lost loved one during the holidays.”

The Tree of Memories is located under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden.

For more information about the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 199-1 Bernard Avenue at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road, visit kelownacemetery.ca.

Visitors who want to keep their ornaments need to retrieve them before Jan 9.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Tree of Memories to open for holiday season next week

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna