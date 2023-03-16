Dance a jig and enjoy a pint or 2 for St. Patrick’s Day at Kelowna breweries

Multiple Kelowna breweries will have festivities for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March. 17. (@shorelinebrewingco/Instagram)

St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, and here is what the Kelowna brewery scene has on tap for the Irish holiday.

Red Bird Brewing

Start the festivities early, as Red Bird is opening at noon on St. Patrick’s Day. They plan on having Irish dancers perform at 5 p.m. and DJs throughout the rest of the night starting at 6 p.m. They will also have prize giveaways, Irish coffee and a specialty cocktail for the holiday.

Rustic Reel Brewing

Rustic Reel will have DJ Kaz spinning beats all night long.

Copper Brewing

Irish coffee will be on tap starting at 3 p.m., and Jameson shots will be just $5. Neveah Dyson will be playing Irish tunes from 5-8 p.m. There will also be a steak pie special with a bourbon stout.

Shoreline Brewing

Irish music will be played throughout the day as people enjoy drink specials and an Irish stew. Sleeves of Dead Calm Stout, Embers Amber Ale, Green Lochy Lager Sleeves will all be $5.50, with pints being $7.50.

Welton Arms

The British craft brewery will be having local band Rhindress performing Celtic music, while there will be many food and drink specials. They also plan on releasing a new beer “that will leave you feeling as lucky as a four-leaf clover”, according to their Instagram post.

Kelowna Brewing Company

For the second straight year, the The Rowdymen Irish dancers will be dancing and performing Irish music.

Unleashed Brewing

Unleashed Brewing is bringing back the first-ever band they had when they opened, as local folk band 70×7 will be performing.

Kettle River Brewing

Kettle River Brewing will be releasing a new nitro stout to celebrate the day. On their Instagram story, it said “come to find out what is it” with a gif of a raspberry beside it.

No matter how you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, have a safe day and plan a ride ahead!

READ MORE: Kelowna airport expansion approved for takeoff by council

READ MORE: Millions pledged to keep Okanagan teens out of gang life

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Craft beerBeerCraft BreweriesKelownaOkanagan